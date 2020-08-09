MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin and Oxford counties have three new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with four remaining institutional outbreaks.

That's down from the seven cases confirmed on Saturday.

The new cases bring the total number in Elgin and Oxford to 202, with 127 resolved cases and five deaths to date.

The majority of ongoing cases are in the Aylmer area.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting one new COVID-19 case on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 683.

There are 606 recovered cases and 57 deaths to date in Middlesex-London.

Meanwhile, Ontario health officials have recorded fewer than 100 new cases of COVID-19 daily for one whole week.

On Sunday, there were 70 new coronavirus cases in the province.

This is where the regional numbers stand according to the most recent updates in the surrounding counties: