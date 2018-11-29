

Due to the uncertainty over mail delivery, anyone who receives an Ontario Disability Support Program cheque by mail is being asked to pick it up in person at their local office.

In a statement released Thursday, the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services says November payments will be made available for pick up.

In addition, for ODSP and Assistance for Children with Severe Disabilities (ACSD) November payments, people are asked to contact their local office or visit ontario.ca/socialassistance for pick-up information.

Anyone who receives social assistance through direct deposit or a reloadable payment card will get their payment as usual, but could receive their statement late due to the postal delays.

For information about Ontario Works cheques people are asked to contact their local Ontario Works office.