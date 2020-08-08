MIDDESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Elgin and Oxford counties have seven new COVID-19 cases Saturday while Middlesex-London is reporting no new cases.

The new cases in Elgin and Oxford bring the total for the region to 199, with 117 resolved and five deaths.

Southwestern Public Health says there are four institutional outbreaks in Elgin and Oxford.

SWPH made face coverings mandatory across the region last week, and the grace period for businesses to put policies in place ended on Thursday.

In Middlesex-London, there are 682 confirmed cases and 603 that have been resolved.

There are a reported 57 deaths in the community due to the coronavirus.

Here is where the numbers stand according to the most recent updates in the surrounding counties: