LONDON, ONT -- A day after Catholic teachers hit the picket lines public elementary teachers with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) are now holding a one day strike.

While some students may be excited about the prospect of a day off, it’s another day where teachers will be publicly making their plea, while parents search for alternative care.

“We know that this is a challenge for parents, but it is crystal clear that Mr. Ford’s Education Minister is only interested in cuts to education,” said ETFO Local President Craig Smith in a release.

There are still options available for parents needing care today. The London Boys and Girls Club is offering day camps, as is the City of London, Kidscapre Indoor Playground, and the London Children's Museum.

The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario began rolling strikes on Monday but gave notice last week that TVDSB would be affected on Wednesday due to a policy of giving five days’ notice.

Reminder: @ETFOeducators will be conducting a one-day walkout in #TVDSB today (Jan 22). All ELEMENTARY schools are closed to students, as there will not be sufficient supervision to ensure safety.



Secondary schools are UNAFFECTED and OPEN to students. — Thames Valley DSB (@TVDSB) January 22, 2020

It means that all four major teachers unions are utilizing some form of work-to-rule as tensions with the province show no sign of slowing.

Back in December public high school teachers were the first to start using the rolling strike tactic.

The unions insist that the main sticking points are class sizes and cuts to education while Minister Stephen Lecce has been hitting the media circuit claiming that wages are the main issue.

Last week the government announced a compensation plan for parents needing to find alternative care for their kids during strikes.

CTV News will be following today’s strike and will bring you reaction throughout the day.