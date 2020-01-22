Elementary teacher strikes hit TVDSB Wednesday
Striking teachers from Kew Beach Junior Public School in Toronto cheer as passing cars honk their horns in support on Monday, January 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
LONDON, ONT -- A day after Catholic teachers hit the picket lines public elementary teachers with the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) are now holding a one day strike.
While some students may be excited about the prospect of a day off, it’s another day where teachers will be publicly making their plea, while parents search for alternative care.
“We know that this is a challenge for parents, but it is crystal clear that Mr. Ford’s Education Minister is only interested in cuts to education,” said ETFO Local President Craig Smith in a release.
There are still options available for parents needing care today. The London Boys and Girls Club is offering day camps, as is the City of London, Kidscapre Indoor Playground, and the London Children's Museum.
The Elementary Teacher’s Federation of Ontario began rolling strikes on Monday but gave notice last week that TVDSB would be affected on Wednesday due to a policy of giving five days’ notice.
It means that all four major teachers unions are utilizing some form of work-to-rule as tensions with the province show no sign of slowing.
Back in December public high school teachers were the first to start using the rolling strike tactic.
The unions insist that the main sticking points are class sizes and cuts to education while Minister Stephen Lecce has been hitting the media circuit claiming that wages are the main issue.
Last week the government announced a compensation plan for parents needing to find alternative care for their kids during strikes.
CTV News will be following today’s strike and will bring you reaction throughout the day.