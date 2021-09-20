Election Day 2021: Londoners express 'voter anxiety' at the polls
Many Londoners are headed to the polls with ‘voter anxiety,' as Canada's pandemic-era election reaches the finish line Monday.
The anxiety covers a wide range of issues in this very different federal election. Much of it, voter Andrea Tonkovic believes, is pandemic related.
“It’s getting on people's last nerves. I feel that is the main concern right now. How are we going to be handling the pandemic in the future because it’s still not over?”
David Nielsen did not hesitate to vote because of COVID-19. But he did become concerned once he entered his polling station.
Nielsen voted inside a hotel conference room near Exeter Road.
He says it was too small.
“Well, it would have been nice if they had a bit more floor space, in there, it’s kind of hard to maintain your spacing.”
Beyond the logistics of casting a ballot is the issue of voting at all.
Some remain angry the election was called, while others predict little will change after the polls close.
“I don’t think so,” a woman exiting the polling station repeated to CTV News London.
Voter Agatha Friesen agrees.
“I’m hoping that another party that I’m voting for will have some gains, but I’m not sure about that.”
But her son, Wesley, 25, is hopeful the party he supports will pick up seats nationally.
“I think we might see a few ridings switch NDP. I’m hoping, but I don’t know for a fact.”
Voter Wesley Friesen in London, Ont. on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)
Other voters spoke of the impact the People’s Party of Canada (PPC) might have on seats across Canada, although none here believed the party might actually secure a spot in the House of Commons.
In the end, voters do not believe many ridings will change hands. But we did find one London senior who expressed faint hope the election might improve things in Ottawa.
“Maybe a little bit better. We can always wish for a little bit better,” she concluded.
Polls are open until 9:30 p.m.
Where to find voting information
More than 6.5-million Canadians have already voted in advanced polls or through special ballots, but the large majority will cast their vote Monday, including in London’s four ridings.
While there are several ridings in the region, the four ridings that separate London proper are London-West, London North Centre, London Fanshawe, and Elgin-Middlesex-London.
For a refresher on who the candidates are in each riding and those in surrounding counties please follow this link.
London garnered lots of attention from federal leaders during the election with four party leaders making points to visit the Forest City.
Elections Canada has said due to the large number of special ballots it could take some time to determine winners in some of the tighter races across the country.
In some cases they warn it could take up to four days, but most results are expected by the end of the night.
Polls opened at 9:30 a.m. in Ontario and will remain open for 12 hours.
For information on where and how to vote follow this link.
CTV London will have ongoing coverage of the election throughout the day and evening culminating in a special election broadcast at 11 p.m.
You can also tune into 1290 CJBK throughout the evening with local updates every half hour leading up to the 11 p.m. broadcast.
Stay with us for updates and results once they start coming in following the closing of polls at 9:30 p.m.
- With files from the Canadian Press
