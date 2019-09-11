London's four main ridings are expected to see tight races with incumbents leaving, councillors running and a new party in the mix.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau officially launched the 43rd Canadian Federal Election on Sept. 11 in the hopes of being re-elected.

The election will be a 40-day campaign that will see the major parties make their pitches for who should get the next mandate to govern our nation.

Much of those party messages will be spread by the local candidates. For London proper there are four ridings up for grabs. London Fanshawe, London West, London North Centre, and Elgin-Middlesex-London.

We have compiled a list of all the candidates confirmed to be running in those ridings.

Meet the candidates in the riding of London-Fanshawe

Meet the candidates in London North Centre

Meet the candidates in London West

Meet the candidates in Elgin-Middlesex-London