

CTV London





A London community held a not-so-traditional Easter Egg Hunt Sunday with a bunny who raps.

The hunt and other activities are sponsored by Cash Feelings, also known as Rich Noir, and Left Lane Music. A local hip hop artist, Casper the Ghost, posed as the Easter Bunny.

Kids and families were treated to games, prizes, arts and crafts and food as well as an Easter Egg Hunt.

All activities were at the northeast pool on Victoria Drive, beside Lord Elgin public school.

"We understand how much positive community activities mean to the kids. We must lead by example so they grow up and do the same," Noir said in a news release.