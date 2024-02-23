LONDON
London

    • Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash

    OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck is seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 401 and Southminster Street, near London, Ont., on Feb. 23 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X) OPP Const. Ed Sanchuck is seen at the scene of a crash on Highway 401 and Southminster Street, near London, Ont., on Feb. 23 2024. (Source: OPP West Region/X)
    Share

    Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.

    According to a social media post from OPP West Region, a single-vehicle collision closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Southminster Street, south of London, on Friday morning.

    Police said drivers should expect delays in the area as clean-up of the scene got underway, with the highway fully reopening just before 11 a.m.

    No injuries were reported.

    The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

    Police continue to investigate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News