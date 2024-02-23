Eastbound Highway 401 near London, Ont. reopens following single-vehicle crash

Drivers had to pack their patience after a single-vehicle collision closed Highway 401 eastbound south of London Friday morning.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, a single-vehicle collision closed the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 west of Southminster Street, south of London, on Friday morning.

Police said drivers should expect delays in the area as clean-up of the scene got underway, with the highway fully reopening just before 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Police continue to investigate.