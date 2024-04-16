Eastbound Highway 401 closed due to fatal collision, OPP say

One person is confirmed deceased and the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 are closed following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon.

Few details are known at this time, but according to a social media post from OPP West Region the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 between Colonel Talbot Road and Wonderland Road are closed late Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle collision.

The collision claimed the life of one person, police said.

Traffic is slow in both directions, and drivers are advised to be patient.

In an update from police, the highway closure is expected to last between four to six hours.

Middlesex County OPP said updates will be provided when available.