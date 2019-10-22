LONDON, Ont. - One man has been charged and another was taken to hospital after a stabbing in east London.

London police responded to the area of Dundas and Egerton streets in the city's east end on Monday for an altercation involving two men.

Officials say the victim is in serious but stable condition after being treated for a stab wound.

The suspect has been charged with one count of aggravated assault.

Police say there are no outstanding suspects and no concerns for public safety.