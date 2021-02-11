WINGHAM ONT -- A storage shed, along with a snowmobile, small tractor and ATV, have been destroyed in an early morning fire in Wingham.

The fire, which broke out around 5 a.m. on Mary Street, required firefighters from both Wingham and Blyth to extinguish.

The heat from the blaze melted the siding on another shed, nearby.

Fire investigators are still determining what sparked the fire, but do not consider it suspicious.

The damage estimate is $180,000. No one was injured in the blaze.