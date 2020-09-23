WINGHAM, ONT. -- Fire ripped through an apartment inside a Wingham home early Wednesday morning.

North Huron fire crews arrived 5:30 a.m. to find an apartment at the back of a Shuter Street home engulfed in flames.

The tenant was alerted to the fire by her smoke detector, and was waiting outside her apartment when crews arrived.

It’s believed the fire was sparked by a candle.

The tenant lost all her belongings, but no one was injured in the blaze.

Damage is estimated at $200,000.