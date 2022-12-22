Drugs and guns bust in London

Thousands of dollars in drugs as well as weapons have been seized by London police.

Members of the Guns and Gangs Section and the Emergency Response Unit entered a home and a vehicle on Lemieux Walk.

The following items were seized:

Loaded Glock, 9 mm handgun

63 additional rounds of ammunition

19 grams of suspected Cocaine

15 grams of suspected Fentanyl

66 Dilauded pills

133 Tec Oxycodone 5 mg pills

Four suspected Fentanyl pills

Five digital scales

Packaging

Five cell phones

$2,355 in Canadian Currency

$454 in American Currency

Three kilograms of cutting agent

Total value of drugs seized: $8,685

A 28-year-old is facing 13 charges, a 55-year-old, is 10 charges and a 24-year-old faces four charges. All suspects are from London.