Driver taken to hospital with serious injuries in Norwich Township

One driver has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following a single-vehicle collision in Norwich Township.

Oxford OPP were called to the scene on Friday around 5:30 a.m. on Mall Road.

According to police, the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Mall Road was closed between Byerlay Side Road and Middletown Line but has since reopened.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage of this incident is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.