Driver injured in two-vehicle crash near Aylmer, Ont. succumbs to injuries

A two-vehicle crash that sent a driver and toddler to hospital on Thursday has claimed a life with the driver succumbing to their injuries, OPP said on Friday.

According to Elgin County OPP, on Thursday at approximately 11:55 a.m., emergency services responded to Heritage Line near Maple Grove Line in the Municipality of Bayham, located near Aylmer, for a report of a two-vehicle collision.

Police said a passenger vehicle lost control and collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle.

The vehicle which lost control was occupied by two people and both were transported to local hospital by EMS.

In an update from police on Friday, the driver, a 33-year-old from Aylmer, has died as a result of the injuries sustained in the collision.

The passenger, a two-year-old from Aylmer, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle, a 47-year-old from Vienna, was assessed on scene by paramedics for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Heritage Line was closed for several hours so Elgin County OPP and the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement Team (TIME) could investigate, but has since been reopened.

The investigation remains on-going.

Elgin County OPP ask anyone with information regarding this incident, who may have observed this vehicle prior to the collision, who observed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the collision can contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-84777 (TIPS).