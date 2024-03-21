Collision near Aylmer, Ont. sends driver, toddler to hospital

A driver suffered life-threatening injuries while a toddler sustained non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Thursday morning.

According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to Heritage Line near Maple Grove Line in the Municipality of Bayham, located east of Aylmer, for a two-vehicle collision.

Police said the crash involved a passenger vehicle losing control and colliding with an oncoming passenger vehicle.

The vehicle which lost control was occupied by two individuals and both were transported to a local hospital. The driver, a 33 year old of Aylmer, sustained life-threatening injuries and the passenger, a two-year-old of Aylmer, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The lone occupant of the other vehicle, a 47 year old from Vienna, was assessed on scene by paramedics for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

A section of Heritage Line is closed between Maple Grove Line and Sandytown Road to allow for police to investigate the scene.

It remains unclear how long the road closure will be in effect for.