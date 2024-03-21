Collision near Aylmer, Ont. sends driver, toddler to hospital
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries while a toddler sustained non-life threatening injuries following a two-vehicle collision late Thursday morning.
According to Elgin County OPP, at approximately 11:55 a.m. on Thursday, emergency crews responded to Heritage Line near Maple Grove Line in the Municipality of Bayham, located east of Aylmer, for a two-vehicle collision.
Police said the crash involved a passenger vehicle losing control and colliding with an oncoming passenger vehicle.
The vehicle which lost control was occupied by two individuals and both were transported to a local hospital. The driver, a 33 year old of Aylmer, sustained life-threatening injuries and the passenger, a two-year-old of Aylmer, sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
The lone occupant of the other vehicle, a 47 year old from Vienna, was assessed on scene by paramedics for minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
A section of Heritage Line is closed between Maple Grove Line and Sandytown Road to allow for police to investigate the scene.
It remains unclear how long the road closure will be in effect for.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Liberal MP decries 'political games' over criticism of Conservatives on Ukraine
One of the Liberals' point people on foreign policy says framing the Tories as soft on Ukraine isn't helping the country fend off Russia's invasion.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
'She was always laughing': Friend remembers Canadian killed in Mexico robbery
The friend of a Canadian killed in Mexico says she spoke to Gabriele Schart on the phone just moments before the woman was shot in a gas station robbery.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Florida boaters have close encounter with a hungry great white shark
Boaters on the lookout for the carcass of a sperm whale came face-to-face with a hungry great white shark during mealtime on Sunday, off the coast of Sarasota, Fla.
How Canada's family doctor shortage compares to other countries
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.