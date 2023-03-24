Driver hospitalized after three-vehicle collision in northeast London

A serious crash at the corner of Highbury Avenue and Oxford Street has sent a man to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The three-vehicle collision occurred just after 11 a.m. in the eastbound lanes.

Eastbound traffic was delayed for almost an hour.

The cause of the crash has not been released.

There was a three vehicle collision at Highbury Street and Oxford Street on March 24, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)