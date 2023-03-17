Dramatic temperature shift on the way in London region

A dramatic shift in the weather is on the way to start the weekend.

Friday starts off with rain and the temperature nearly reaching double digits before dropping sharply back below the freezing mark on Saturday.

A gradual warm up does start again on Sunday with sunshine in store early next week.

The average high for this time of year is 4.4 C.

Shoreline Conditions Statement from LPRCA

A strong low-pressure system has begun to move into the LPRCA watershed. This system is expected to bring strong southwesterly winds which are expected to affect Lake Erie starting this afternoon. Wind speed is forecasted to reach 45 km/hr with potential gusts up to 70 km/hr, peaking this evening. As the system moves eastward on Saturday the winds will begin to dissipate.

Shorelines across Lake Erie will result in increased water levels due to storm surge and wave heights. Due to the forecast of strong southwesterly winds, the Long Point Region Conservation Authority is issuing a Shoreline Conditions Statement –Water Safety Statement. This may result in minor shoreline flooding, wave uprush, and increased erosion along the Lake Erie shoreline. LPRCA does not anticipate that the combined water level and wave height will exceed local flood thresholds.

The public is asked to stay away from the Lake Erie shoreline due to strong wave action and elevated water levels. Parents are reminded to keep children and pets away from these areas.

Water levels are expected to remain high until Saturday morning therefore, this Shoreline Conditions Statement – Water Safety Statement is in effect until 8:00 am, Saturday, March 18th, 2023

Daily Forecast

Friday: Periods of rain ending early this afternoon then cloudy. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 40 gusting to 60 this afternoon. Temperature falling to zero this afternoon

Friday Night: Overcast. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. Low minus 5. Wind chill minus 13 overnight.

Saturday: Cloudy. 30 per cent chance of flurries changing to 70 per cent chance of flurries near noon. Wind southwest 40 km/h gusting to 60. High minus 4. Wind chill near minus 13.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of flurries. High zero.

Monday: Sunny. High plus 5.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 5.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 per cent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5.