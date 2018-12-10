

The Community and Protective Services Committee is recommending the city draft a bylaw to license zoos in London.

The news comes as Reptilia Canada looks to open a location in London's Westmount Shopping Centre.

Reptilia is an indoor zoo and education centre as well as a party venue.

City hall's Animal Welfare Advisory Committe had called for a strengthening of local rules for zoos, including restricting the types of animals that would be on display.

They are also concerned that salmonella could be transmitted to people and that zoos can normalize the owning of exotic pets.

But Reptilia has pointed out many of their animals are rescues, come from another accredited zoo facility or are born in-house.

Now city staff will draft new business license rules to permit exotic animal zoos in London.

The public will then have the opportunity to weigh in before a final decision is made in early 2019.