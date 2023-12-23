Dogs, including puppies, killed in early morning fire in Old East Village

It’s believed a number of dogs, including many puppies, died in an early morning fire on Lorne Avenue in London, Ont.’s Old East Village Saturday morning.

Emergency responders were called to the home at 840 Lorne Ave. at approximately 3:30 a.m.

Platoon Chief Colin Shewell told CTV News London at that point, the fire was already raging.

"Mainly in the front of the house. At that point, crews were able to make entry to the basement area and do a search,” he said.

Shewell said other crews took a defensive mode to contain the fire, with other homes clustered nearby.

It took approximately an hour before crews could enter upper levels of the home to ensure the fire spread was contained.

The dogs, mainly larger breeds, and the puppies were discovered in the home and in a shed at the back of the property. Shewell said at one point one of those dogs got lose.

"We did have one individual that was containing the dogs in the rear detached garage area. One dog was able to get out and that's where our firefighter sustained the minor injuries,” he explained.

Another fire crew member suffered a shoulder strain, and both were treated by EMS on scene.

People from the home also required treatment, according to Shewell.

"Two people from the home were assessed by paramedics and transported to hospital with unknown injuries at this point,” he said.

It’s believed the pair suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital as a precaution.

London Fire Department fire investigators and London police were on scene through the morning as they worked to determine a cause.

Shewell said other circumstances related to the fire do meet the requirements for a potential Ontario Fire Marshal's investigation.

"Damage is going to be in excess of $500,000, it's a total loss of the structure,” he said.