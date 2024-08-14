Dog rescued from Sarnia apartment fire, damage estimated at $250,000
Damage is estimated at $250,000 and a dog had to be rescued from a fire in Sarnia on Tuesday.
Around 3:15 p.m., Sarnia Fire Rescue Services responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Durand Street near Maxwell Street.
When they got there, heavy smoke could be seen coming from a second-floor apartment.
Crews battled the blaze for about an hour before it was under control and contained to inside the apartment.
According to Sarnia fire, the tenant of the unit impacted was not home at the time and everybody else who lives in the building were able to get out safely — victims services is assisting people who are displaced.
The rescued dog received treatment at the scene from firefighters before being taken to the vet where a full recovery is expected.
The cause has been listed as accidental.
