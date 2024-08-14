Beautiful weather to close out your week, but threat of showers in the weekend forecast

Lots of sunshine to kick off your Wednesday, but you’d to well to savour the weather throughout the week, the weekend isn’t looking particularly promising.

The weather this week promises to be beautiful, “the humidity [is] creeping back in every day… but not by a lot, it will still feel like the mid thirties,” said CTV News London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

The good weather isn’t set to hold though, “over the weekend, we could see a few rounds of showers,” said Atchison.

If you’ve got weekend plans, you should consider packing an umbrella for those showers.

Here’s your London and area forecast for this week:

Today: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. High 27 degrees, feeling like 31 with humidex. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 13 degrees.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness. High 28 degrees.

Friday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 25 degrees.

Saturday: Showers. High 25 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 24 degrees.