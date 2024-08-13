Mixed reviews and pre-mixed drinks as London gets ready for corner store booze sales

We’re getting closer to the day Ontarians will be able to buy a box of beer in their neighbourhood variety store. And while some are concerned about the social problems that could come with the expansion of alcohol sales, others see a business opportunity.

“All of a sudden we got a chance to have beer and ready-to-go drinks in our store and it’s very good, like it gives us more opportunity to grow,” said Guncha Pura, who operates Byron Mini-Mart in London’s Byron neighbourhood.

She says while the profit margin for alcohol sales will be small, it’s a chance to sell other products.

“More people will come in our store, and people will take drinks along with the snacks also, so it’s a good opportunity for us,” she explained.

Guncha Pura, owner of Byron Mini Mart, pictured on August 13, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

The corner store, tucked away in a neighbourhood plaza, is one of thousands of variety stores across Ontario that will be allowed to sell beer, wine, and other pre-mixed drinks as of September 5. It’s part of the province’s plan to expand alcohol sales beyond beer and LCBO stores.

But there’s no shortage of opposition.

London city councilor Sam Trosow unsuccessfully opposed a liquor license application by a 7/11 near Western University. He’s even more concerned now.

“This is just going to make it easier for people to engage in this type of pre-drinking before they go to bars. Even for people who are under-age, they’re just going to need one person in their group who’s going to go in and get a big 12 pack, big 24 pack of beer or whatever. It’s just going to make it easier,” he said.

Byron Mini Mart, London, August 13, 2024 (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

Meanwhile, CTV News spoke with other local convenience stores about the prospect of selling booze. Some say they’re taking a ‘wait and see’ approach, while others, like Guncha Pura at Byron Mini Mart, are waiting for their first order to arrive.

“We are making more room. We are adding some shelves, coolers for the good start to go, yeah,” she said.