$50,000 reward issued in three-year search for missing woman
A $50,000 reward is being offered, and police are sending out a call for any information related to a Sarnia woman that has been missing for over three years.
In late February 2021, 34-year-old Deana Timms was picked up from a London residence, and a ride to Lambton County. Investigators believe that foul play was involved in her disappearance.
Deana is described as a white female, 5’4”, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She is known to have ties to London, Watford and Sarnia.
The province is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people or person responsible for Deana’s disappearance.
The investigation is ongoing.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's foreign worker program a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' says UN report
Canada's Temporary Foreign Worker Program serves as a 'breeding ground for contemporary slavery,' according to a scathing UN report examining Canada's efforts to limit unfair labour.
Trial date expected in September 2025 for hockey players charged in sexual assault
According to Superior Court documents from the London Courthouse a trial date is drawing near in the case against five former Canadian world junior hockey team players.
What will winter be like in Canada? Farmer's Almanac releases extended forecast
A whirlwind of rain and snow will blanket most of Canada this winter thanks in part to the La Nina weather pattern, according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's new extended weather forecast.
Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
A black bear mauled and injured a three-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground in Montana just north of Yellowstone National Park over the weekend, state wildlife officials said.
Mazda Canada issues 'DO NOT DRIVE' advisory for cars affected by airbag recalls
Mazda is warning approximately 71,000 vehicle owners in Canada who have not yet repaired their cars following seven past safety recalls to urgently have them serviced.
Canadian shoppers: Costco cracking down on membership moochers
Traditionally, when shoppers go to Costco, they’re required to flash their membership cards to an employee when they walk in. But soon, some Costco shoppers will have to scan their cards at the door in a move analysts believe is to keep moochers out.
Saskatchewan man arrested after three people have finger chopped off
A Saskatchewan man has been arrested after police say three people were threatened at gunpoint and each had a finger chopped off.
Canada's police chiefs call for more help to deal with increasing number of protests
Canada's police chiefs say the frequency of protests linked to various global conflicts is creating an unsustainable demand on police services across the country.
What we know so far about Kamala Harris' policy
Vice President Kamala Harris is trying to outmaneuver former President Donald Trump and address old vulnerabilities on her policy positions as she starts to fill in how she would govern if elected in November.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.