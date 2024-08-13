$50,000 reward issued in three-year search for missing woman

A $50,000 reward is being offered, and police are sending out a call for any information related to a Sarnia woman that has been missing for over three years.

In late February 2021, 34-year-old Deana Timms was picked up from a London residence, and a ride to Lambton County. Investigators believe that foul play was involved in her disappearance.

Deana is described as a white female, 5’4”, 120 pounds with brown hair and eyes. She is known to have ties to London, Watford and Sarnia.

The province is offering $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people or person responsible for Deana’s disappearance.

The investigation is ongoing.