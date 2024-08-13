West Nile detected in Woodstock mosquito trap
Southwestern Public Health has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus in a mosquito trap in Woodstock.
The presence of the virus was detected as part of routine testing at sites across Oxford County, Elgin County, and the City of St. Thomas.
Public health always recommends decreasing standing water around your property to reduce breeding grounds for mosquitoes and decrease risk of exposure to West Nile virus.
You can protect yourself from exposure by wearing DEET-based bug repellent, long, light coloured clothing in areas where mosquitoes are present, and installing screens on standing water like rain barrels.
Most people that are exposed to West Nile do not get sick – with those that do usually experiencing mild flu-like symptoms. However, some people that are infected can become seriously ill.
