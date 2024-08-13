LONDON
London

    London Ont. driving instructor wanted on sexual assault charges

    Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service) Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. (Source: Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service)
    Strathroy-Caradoc police have obtained an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a sexual assault investigation.

    Nedal Al-Louzi, 45 years old of London, Ont. is employed as an instructor for a London area driving school. He has been charged with three counts of sexual assault.

    Police believe that there may be more complainants and are currently looking to take him into custody.

    Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jason Cartwright with Strathroy-Caradoc Police Services. 

