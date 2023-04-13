Dog dies after ingesting poison: Police investigating animal cruelty case

This is an undated image of a two-year-old French Mastiff named Bain from Waterford in Norfolk County who passed away after allegedly being poisoned on March 16, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter This is an undated image of a two-year-old French Mastiff named Bain from Waterford in Norfolk County who passed away after allegedly being poisoned on March 16, 2023. (Source: OPP West Region/Twitter

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about the new Omicron subvariant, Arcturus

A COVID-19 subvariant dubbed XBB.1.16 by the World Health Organization was first detected in the Indian subcontinent in late January. It has since been detected in 29 countries, though experts say it is likely circulating undetected in many others.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver