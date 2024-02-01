'Does anyone have a Gravol': A challenging budget year with a very different process
London city council’s budget committee began deliberations Thursday morning with a very different process.
It is the first budget under the new ‘strong mayor’ system, giving Mayor Josh Morgan unprecedented control over the direction of the financial document.
It appears to have left some councillors uneasy with the process, with Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins looking for answers, "Can amendments be brought forward at any time? We just received the mayor's draft budget yesterday."
Public consultations started mid-December based on requests from city departments, boards, commissions, and other stakeholder agencies.
The mayor's draft budget was presented on Wednesday and Morgan said they have tried to make the process as fair as possible, "Some other mayors are simply tabling a budget today that no one has ever seen before."
The budget calls for an 8.8 per cent tax increase this year, with five per cent going directly to the police service.
Throughout his presentation on Thursday, Morgan outlined rationale for why certain areas were fully supported while others may have not received what they were looking for.
Mayor Josh Morgan outlined rationale for his draft budget before the budget committee on Feb. 1, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
The mayor remained steadfast in his support for the increase to the police services budget. He believes operational changes proposed by Police Chief Thai Truong will make a difference in service delivery.
Morgan pointed to the need to address response times. While response times for the most urgent calls remain at just over nine minutes, he said code-two and code-three calls are seeing much longer waits. He explained, "Code-two is ‘my intimate partner attacked me and is gone, and isn't in the building anymore.’ It doesn't feel like a code-two to the person who was attacked, but that's a code-two. That's what's gone to seven hours from an hour-and-a-half."
Some councillors want to ensure that homelessness and affordable housing remain a priority.
"Yes, public safety's a priority,” commented Ward 1 Coun. Hadleigh McAlister. “But we do also have to recognize the struggles and the situations that Londoners are in, [and] fully invest in those other areas as well."
Councillors can request budget amendments, but even if an amendment is passed by the committee, the mayor has the power of a veto. It then requires a two-thirds majority for the adjustment to make it into the budget.
Ward 6 Coun. Sam Trosow was looking for additional funding for the library board, which is currently in line for a 5.4 per cent budget increase this year, with similar increases over the next four years.
Morgan noted the yearly increases far exceed any previous single-year increase the library board has received.
Trosow told CTV News that at this point, councillors need to have the chance to talk further with stakeholders, "I have a lot of consultation to do and we have a 30 day limit, but I just want to slow this down a little bit."
As it stands, this budget appears to be on a path to being passed with few revisions.
Ward 10 Coun. Paul Van Meerbergen has never met a tax increase he didn’t dislike, and made it clear the prospects of an 8.8 per cent jump has him a little nauseated, exclaiming during the committee meeting, "Does anyone have a Gravol?"
This process is also part of the multi-year budget planning process, setting a course for the next four years.
The next budget session is scheduled for Friday and the process has to be wrapped up by the end of the month.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau minister says Alberta's trans policy proposal equal to 'NATO moment' for LGBTQ2S+ community
Multiple federal cabinet ministers are criticizing Alberta Premier Danielle Smith's proposed restrictions on transgender youth as targeting a vulnerable minority for political points, indicating Thursday they are looking at options for how to respond.
Extortion and shootings targeting South Asian businesses across Canada
South Asian businesses across Canada are increasingly reporting extortion attempts that have turned violent. First, they receive a phone call or text message, usually demanding one million dollars. Then, in some cases, bullets begin to fly.
2 kids who were inside stolen vehicle found safe in Toronto
Two youth allegedly stole a vehicle with two children inside in Toronto’s west end Thursday afternoon, police say.
Quebec premier curses when integrity questioned at news conference
Quebec Premier Francois Legault's frustration grew to the point of swearing during a news conference on Thursday when he felt his integrity was being questioned.
James Smith inquest finds 'a road forward' for survivors of mass violence
Family members of those killed in the September 2022 mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation say they’re leaving the coroner’s inquest into the deaths with hope in their hearts.
WATCH Proposal gone wrong: Raccoon 'videobombs' U.S. engagement video
A South Carolina couple had a special video moment crashed by a curious racoon distracting the friend with the camera.
What infectious disease specialists would never do: experts
Infectious disease experts weigh in on the dos and don’ts of staying healthy.
U.S. mom finds traces of lead in Stanley cups after doing at-home tests
Following a rise in popularity due in part to social media, one mother in the U.S. is speaking out about finding traces of lead in dozens of Stanley cups after conducting her own at-home tests.
Brampton man saved by second GPS tracker after thieves rip out his first one
When thieves stole a Brampton man’s pickup truck Wednesday morning, one of the first things they allegedly did was rip out a factory-installed GPS tracker.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Police trying to identify two suspects in Kitchener murder
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two people wanted for the murder of a man in Kitchener.
-
GO Train adds weekend service on Kitchener line for reading week
GO Transit is offering extra train service between Kitchener and Toronto – for two weekends only.
-
Guelph advocate living outdoors to bring awareness to homelessness issue
A Guelph man has vowed to live outdoors in solidarity with those experiencing homelessness.
Windsor
-
Suspect wanted in robbery at west Windsor store
Windsor police have arrest one suspect in connection to a west end robbery, but a second suspect remains outstanding.
-
Federal housing minister explains why only 'most ambitious' cities get HAF funding
Housing Minister Sean Fraser is adding context for his ministry’s decision to deny housing accelerator funding to Windsor a day after the city’s application was rejected by the feds.
-
Landmark Cinemas moving into former Silver City theatre location
A new movie theatre company is moving into the old Silver City building on Walker Road.
Barrie
-
Simplifying signage for new speed cameras in Barrie after confusion and tickets
The City of Barrie is working to improve the clarity of signage when approaching speed camera zones after residents got ticketed for speeding despite not knowing which speed limit to follow.
-
Thousands of trees to be removed from Simcoe County provincial parks
Crews are busy cutting and removing thousands of trees at provincial parks in Simcoe County.
-
Celebration of Life set for Alliston man found dead after mysterious disappearance
A visitation and Celebration of Life are scheduled for an Alliston man whose body was found two weeks after he mysteriously disappeared.
Northern Ontario
-
Tips are coming in, but still no sign of missing Sudbury politician
Five days after he went missing, Greater Sudbury Police said Thursday they haven’t given up hope of finding Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini.
-
Dozens of drivers facing hefty repair bills after filling up at Guelph, Ont. gas station
A quick stop at the pumps turned into a headache – and a hefty repair bill – for some drivers in Guelph, Ont.
-
85-offer bidding war comes to an end with Mississauga house sold
A three-bedroom house in Mississauga sold for just under $1 million on Monday after receiving 85 offers.
Ottawa
-
Man, 57, dies after small plane crash in western Quebec
Quebec's provincial police says a 57-year-old man died after a small plane crash in the Outaouais region of Quebec.
-
This home overlooking Dow's Lake sells for $5 million
A multimillion-dollar home adorned with wood and windows overlooking Dow's Lake and Commissioners Park has been sold.
-
Heart and Stroke Foundation sounding the alarm over increase in cardiac arrest rates
Sudden cardiac arrest incidents are on the rise in Canada, posing a threat to individuals of all ages.
Toronto
-
Ajax, Ont. father found guilty of second-degree murder in death of infant son
An Ajax, Ont., man has been found guilty of second-degree murder after prosecutors argued he shook his two-month-old son hard enough to inflict fatal head injuries.
-
British duo link Ontario's Kenneth Law to account on pro-suicide forum
Two family members of a young man who died by suicide almost four years ago in the United Kingdom turned their grief into an investigation, uncovering what they believe is an online M.O. of a Canadian accused of killing troubled people by selling them poisonous substances.
-
Jurors in coroner's inquest into death of Sammy Yatim issue 63 recommendations
Jurors in a coroner's inquest into the death of a teen shot by a Toronto police officer more than a decade ago issued dozens of recommendations Thursday in an effort to prevent similar deaths in the future.
Montreal
-
STM cutting 230 jobs in major budget slash
Montreal's transit authority announced Thursday that it's cutting 230 positions in an effort to slash costs without reducing bus and metro service.
-
'I won't be bullied': Montreal West Mayor Masella addresses insult that almost made him quit
There was a time last fall when Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella seriously contemplated stepping down after 16 years in politics after a resident hurled an insult at him about his weight.
-
Mother shouts 'not enough' as impaired driver sentenced to 4.5 years for crash that killed her daughter
Emotions ran high at the Montreal courthouse as the family of the victim of a drunk driver exploded in anger upon hearing that 29-year-old Francis Lawrence of St-Laurent was receiving a four-and-a-half-year sentence.
Atlantic
-
N.S. man hit person with axe: RCMP
An 18-year-old man is facing assault charges for allegedly hitting another man with an axe in Bay St. Lawrence, N.S., on Wednesday.
-
High-risk offender in Halifax: police
The Halifax Regional Police is advising Halifax residents about a high-risk offender convicted of sexual assault residing in the community.
-
World Pond Hockey tournament canceled after 'unseasonably warm weather' in Plaster Rock, N.B.
The World Pond Hockey tournament in Plaster Rock, N.B., is cancelled due to a lack of ice.
Winnipeg
-
-
Two more teens charged with manslaughter in connection with West Alexander homicide
Two teenagers, sought by the Winnipeg Police Service in connection with a homicide in the West Alexander area last year, are now in custody.
-
From Scandals to The Pal, a look back at storied Winnipeg bars and clubs that have come and gone
This week's closure of the Good Will Social Club inspired CTV News Winnipeg to take a look at some of the many bars and nightclubs that have come and gone over the decades, and the sometimes faded memories they left behind.
Calgary
-
'Preserving kids' choices': Alberta premier says transgender rules coming in fall
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says changes underpinning new policies surrounding transgender youth will come in the fall legislature sitting, and she isn’t ruling out using the Charter’s notwithstanding clause to uphold them.
-
Balmy temperatures force Nitrocross to move GMC Stadium race events to Sunday
Calgary’s unseasonably warm weather is causing a high-speed winter event to reschedule.
-
'You want to do the right deal for the organization': Flames GM Conroy excited for the future after swinging blockbuster deal for Lindholm
The Calgary Flames and Vancouver Canucks got a head start on the competition ahead of the NHL’s trade deadline, and both teams came out of it smiling.
Edmonton
-
'It's terrifying': Advocates say new gender policies will hurt vulnerable youth
Advocates and members of the LGBTQ2S+ community say proposed gender and pronoun policies will hurt trans and non-binary kids and teens in Alberta.
-
Water-main breaks plague north Edmonton home
People are being urged to conserve water in Edmonton right now, but a north-side resident says he has more than his property can handle.
-
Repairs completed at Edmonton water treatment plant, mandatory water ban remains
Epcor crews have completed the repairs on the pumping system at the E.L. Smith water treatment plant, but the company says the mandatory non-essential water use ban remains in place.
Vancouver
-
Metro Vancouver transit strike likely over as both sides accept mediator recommendations
Both sides in the ongoing Metro Vancouver transit strike say they plan to accept the recommendations of special mediator Vince Ready, likely avoiding a planned 72-hour shutdown of much of the region's transit services.
-
Teen charged with assault after stabbings in Surrey and Delta, RCMP say
A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a pair of stabbings in Surrey and Delta last month, according to Mounties.
-
Cases of chronic wasting disease confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenays
Two cases of chronic wasting disease have been confirmed in B.C.'s Kootenay region, prompting a targeted provincial response aimed at minimizing spread.