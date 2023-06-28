Document offers clues about city’s initial design and location criteria for homeless hubs

A preliminary set of criteria for service hubs for homeless Londoners was developed by city staff and frontline agencies four months ago.

CTV News London recently obtained a document titled ‘Draft Outline of Proposed Hub Requirements’ that details preferred zoning, location qualities and building designs.

After being shown a copy of the document, Coun. Susan Stevenson believes it would have been helpful to Londoners who took part in a series of public engagement sessions about the criteria for locating the hubs.

“It wasn’t part of council‘s [information] package either,” Stevenson said. “It would be nice to have those basic details to know what we’re working from. Otherwise, how do you give input on something you’re really not clear on?”

Two days after the long-term Whole of Community Response to Homelessness was unveiled, the draft document was written.

It lists 72 property zoning categories that permit ‘emergency care establishment’ uses.

The document also recommends locations on arterial roads, “The ideal site is on a higher order street such as a rapid transit boulevard, urban thoroughfare, civic boulevard, or main street. In some cases neighbourhood connectors could be considered, but are not preferred.”

Building characteristics are described as:

Approximately 8,000 sq. ft. (staff, clients, and storage)

Seven washrooms (five clients/two staff

Direct street level access

15 parking spaces

20 sleeping areas

Accommodation for pets

Close to transit, bike lanes, sidewalks and pathways

Deputy City Manager of Social Health and Development Kevin Dickins explained the document set out basic parameters to define a hub during initial planning sessions with partner agencies.

“I think most of it still fairly relevant,” Dickins said. “We’ve always set out to try and create 20 to 30 beds, but we’re doing a lot of defining what those beds are meant to do.”

He doesn’t believe providing the preliminary draft criteria at recent public engagement sessions would have helped focus the discussions.

“I don’t really think so because this is all work in progress,” Dickins told CTV News London. “Meeting with the business reference groups, having business town halls, working with the community engagement sessions, all of that information is coming right back to our design table.”

Stevenson continued to press for greater clarity and an ability to participate directly.

“Let us in on the journey along the way. It is being shared with lots of [people], 70 [organizations] and 200 people involved in the summits. So if that many people get in on the details, why can’t we have a bit more?” Stevenson asked rhetorically.

Londoners will soon know how closely the final location criteria reflect the preliminary draft criteria contained in the document.

The mayor has called a special committee meeting to finalize the criteria on July 24.

“We do not have locations picked out. We do not have criteria set. That work is still happening and it has to happen super fast,” assured Dickins.

Once location criteria are approved by council, the search will begin for potential locations for five hubs opening late this year.

The Whole of Community Response to Homelessness is a long-term strategy to open 12 to 15 low barrier service hubs and 600 highly supportive housing units.