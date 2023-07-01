Do you recognize this vehicle?

Stratford police are looking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle believed to be involved in a “disturbance.”

Stratford police attended the area of Maple Avenue and Home Street on Tuesday, June 12 between 11:35 p.m. and midnight after receiving a report of a disturbance at a residence.

Police found a vehicle described as a red four-door mid-size sedan was spotted leaving the area with the people of interest involved in the disturbance.

Police are asking anyone living in the area with surveillance cameras on their home, or anyone driving in the area with a dash cam is asked to review to the footage and contact police if a vehicle matching that description is on camera.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. Const. Paul McCallum at 519-271-4141 ext. 8113, or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.p3tips.com.