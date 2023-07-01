Do you recognize this vehicle?

Stratford police are asking for the public's help to identify this vehicle. (Source: Stratford Police Service) Stratford police are asking for the public's help to identify this vehicle. (Source: Stratford Police Service)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver