St. Thomas resident wanted in connection to assault
A St. Thomas resident is wanted by police in connection to an assault investigation.
On Tuesday, police said a victim reported an argument between them and an acquaintance that had escalated. The victim said they were hit with a bat several times.
Through an investigation, police have charged a 41-year-old St. Thomas resident with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of uttering threats.
A warrant for arrest has been requested by police.
