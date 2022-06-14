Do you recognize this person in Elgin County?

OPP in Elgin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted break and enter at a Brouwers Line address.

Police say between 6:00 p.m., and 6:11 p.m. on Saturday, someone damaged a door on a building on the property.

No entry was gained however the suspect was captured on video surveillance.

OPP continue to investigate are asking anyone who recognizes the person or clothing worn, to contact police at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers of London Elgin Middlesex at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).