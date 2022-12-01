Do you know these people?

London police are hoping the public can identify two people as part of an ongoing investigation.

On Nov. 22, police say a vehicle was reported stolen from a car dealership in the 700 block of Wharncliffe Road south near Ferndale Avenue.

Photos of the suspects were pulled from video surveillance.

The stolen vehicle is described as a white 2019 BMW X7 SUV with Ontario dealer plate 069DPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).