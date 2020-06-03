LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are investigating after a defibrillator was stolen from Bannister Park in Goderich.

Police say the theft happened sometime overnight last Thursday in the Kinette Pavilion.

The defibrillator was originally donated through the Dave Mounsey Memorial Fund in July of 2019.

It's a HeartSine Samaritan PAD Sam 500 P model, with a value of roughly $2,000.

Contact Huron OPP if you have any information.