LONDON, ONT -- A 15-year-old has died after their ATV crashed into the Saugeen River Saturday in Brant Township.

According to police an ATV was seen entering the river around 1:20 p.m. Saturday near Concession Road 2.

When emergency personnel arrived the driver was unaccounted for.

The Emergency Response Team along with Canine Units were called in to help with the search.

The young rider was located and taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police tweeted Sunday that they had been pronounced dead at hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Police have not released the identity of the deceased teenager.