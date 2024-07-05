Defence argues Crown provided 'insufficient evidence' to place Panovski at murder scene
The defence at Boris Panovski’s murder trial in St. Thomas argued today that after weeks of testimony the Crown has not proven its case.
Panovski’s lawyer Margaret Barnes is asking the judge for a directed verdict.
She told the court that this is a case about identity, and said that there was “insufficient evidence that puts Mr. Panovski at Hullet Marsh (the murder scene) on September 13.”
It was on that date in 2014 that Don Frigo, a Toronto-area businessman was shot to death while on horseback at the marsh north of Clinton along with his wife Eva. She was injured during the shooting and survived. The couple had been attending a field dog competition at the time of the shooting.
The court has heard that both the victim and the accused were known to each other, Frigo as a dog owner and Panovski as a trainer.
In 2018, the 80-year-old Panovski was found guilty of first degree murder in Huron County, however, a retrial was ordered a year ago and the case was moved to St. Thomas.
Once again, Panovski has plead not guilty.
After a lengthy health break Friday morning, the defence requested an adjournment and the proceedings will resume again on Monday.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
Earth's core has slowed so much it's moving backward, scientists confirm. Here's what it could mean
Deep inside Earth is a solid metal ball that rotates independently of our spinning planet, like a top whirling around inside a bigger top, shrouded in mystery.
Democrats start moving to Harris as Biden digs in
Amid the ongoing fallout from U.S. President Joe Biden’s debate performance, talk in many top Democratic circles has already moved to who Kamala Harris’ running mate would be.
Spina bifida patient says Montreal hospital staff twice offered MAID unprompted
On two separate occasions and without prompting, Tracy Polewczuk says she was informed that she would be eligible for medical assistance in dying (MAID) even though she didn't ask for it.
Hungary's Orban meets Putin for talks in Moscow in a rare visit by a European leader
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban visited Moscow on Friday for a rare meeting by a European leader with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed peace proposals for Ukraine, which triggered condemnation from Kyiv and some European leaders and officials.
Kendrick Lamar drops 'Not Like Us' video
Kendrick Lamar turned the visual of his Drake diss track into a family affair. The song is part of what has become a very public feud between Lamar and Drake.
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
-
WWE superstar surprises Guelph, Ont. fan who didn’t have accessible seat
A wrestling fan from Guelph, Ont. thought he was down for the count after winning tickets to a “once-in-a-lifetime” WWE event in Toronto.
-
Kitchener man arrested in connection to alleged GRT assault
Waterloo regional police have arrested a man in connection to an alleged assault on a Grand River Transit (GRT) bus in June.
Windsor
-
LaSalle swimmer named captain of Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympics team
LaSalle’s Kylie Masse has been named one of four team captains for Swimming Canada’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games team.
-
Melanie Coulter ousted at Windsor/Essex County Humane Society
AM800 News is reporting Melanie Coulter has been let go, as voted on by the board.
-
Man wanted in connection to robbery in Walkerville
Windsor Police has issued a warrant for a suspect in connection to a robbery in Walkerville.
Barrie
-
Essa Township couple's human trafficking trial delayed until fall
The Essa Township couple facing charges in a human trafficking investigation will have to wait a while longer for their day in court.
-
Barrie anglers fined $9,250 & handed one-year ban for illegal fishing
Four men from Barrie will have to pay thousands in fines and hang up their reels after being caught illegally fishing in Bowmanville.
-
LCBO workers across Simcoe County hit the picket lines in historic strike
LCBO workers across Simcoe County and Muskoka hit the picket lines on Friday, hours after talks broke down between the union and management.
Northern Ontario
-
Large pile of lobster dumped on the side of Hwy. 17 in northern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a pile of dead lobster was found on the shoulder of Highway 17 this week in northern Ontario.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
-
'I got no remorse': Greg Fertuck, convicted of murdering missing spouse, sentenced to life in prison
Greg Fertuck will spend life behind bars with no chance of parole until he is 90 years old, a judge ruled on Thursday at Saskatoon's Court of King's Bench.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa woman, cancer survivor, 49, wins $70 million, plans to help community
An Ottawa woman, who has survived cancer and has overcome addiction, has won $70 million with Lotto Max.
-
Multiple residents rescued following highrise fire in Carlington
Ottawa Fire Services says multiple residents have been rescued after a fire broke out in a highrise building in Carlington in the early hours of Friday morning.
-
'Ford's dry summer begins': All LCBO stores closed as workers go on strike
All LCBO stores are closed on Friday as thousands of workers hit the picket lines after their union and employer failed to reach an agreement.
Toronto
-
'It was pretty intense:' Driver rear-ended by 14-year-old recounts fiery collision on Hwy. 401
John Tzannis says he is lucky he wasn’t more seriously injured after a 14-year-old driver rear-ended him on Highway 401 in Mississauga, sending his work van spinning into a concrete barrier early Friday morning.
-
Peel police make five arrests in 'violent extortion incidents'
Peel police have made five arrests in connection with a series of “violent extortion incidents” that led to the formation of a dedicated task force this winter.
-
Ontario judge authorizes sales process for The Body Shop Canada
An Ontario judge has authorized a sale process which could see The Body Shop Canada land new owners.
Montreal
-
Police dismantle pro-Palestinian encampment in Montreal
A police operation is currently underway at the pro-Palestinian encampment at Square Victoria in downtown Montreal.
-
Eight-year-old boy pulled from water covered in blood after bite at Montreal beach
Eight-year-old Alex Mandl had a Montreal vacation he will not soon forget when he was bitten by something swimming below the inflatable Aquazilla at Montreal's Jean Dore Beach.
-
Montreal Liberal MP Anthony Housefather named to new antisemitism adviser role
Liberal MP Anthony Housefather says he is 'looking forward to making a real difference' as the government's new special adviser on Jewish community relations and antisemitism.
Atlantic
-
Possible shark sighting temporarily closes popular Maritime beach
A suspected shark sighting caused a popular Nova Scotia beach to close temporarily Thursday.
-
Price of gas increases in the Maritimes
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritime provinces.
-
Trying to sell or buy a home this summer? What a realtor says you should know
In the first few weeks of summer, the real estate sector is experiencing an upturn marked by more housing inventory, a Canadian realtor says
Winnipeg
-
Motorists asked to avoid Winnipeg roadway as crews respond to serious collision
A number of lanes on a busy Winnipeg roadway are closed Friday as emergency crews respond to a serious motor vehicle collision.
-
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derail and catch fire in North Dakota
Rail cars carrying hazardous material derailed and burst into flames Friday in a remote area of North Dakota, but officials said no one was hurt and the threat to those living nearby appeared to be minimal.
-
Man tackles suspect during sexual assault of girl under 10: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said a man tackled another man in the middle of a sexual assault of a young girl under the age of 10.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary police investigating fatal collision involving pedestrian, CTrain
Calgary police are investigating a fatal collision involving a CTrain and a pedestrian in northeast Calgary on Friday morning.
-
Calgary airport security workers say employer Paladin won't provide bathroom breaks, water access
Paladin security workers at the Calgary International Airport are rallying against their employer after they say the company refused to provide them with mandated bathroom breaks and access to water.
-
Calgary Stampede parade draws massive crowd
Music, laughter and hearty "yahoos" echoed through Calgary’s downtown core Friday, as hundreds of thousands of people enjoyed the 112th Calgary Stampede parade.
Edmonton
-
Suncor cuts production as wildfire burns out of control near Firebag oilsands site
Suncor Energy Inc. says it has temporary curtailed some production after withdrawing all non-essential workers from its Firebag oilsands site in response to a wildfire burning out of control in northern Alberta.
-
Two firms offering auto insurance to pull out of Alberta market
Two insurance providers in Alberta have announced plans to stop offering automobile insurance to customers in the province.
-
Stanley Cup Final boosts Edmonton business by $102M
According to Explore Edmonton, the Edmonton Oilers playoff run injected more than $102 million to the city's economy during the Stanley Cup Final.
Vancouver
-
Video shows person of interest in Metro Vancouver murder investigation: police
Homicide investigators have released a video showing a man who police say is a person of interest in the murder of an 18-year-old in Maple Ridge, B.C.
-
Shooting in Surrey, B.C., leaves man with serious injuries: police
Mounties are investigating after an early morning shooting in Surrey, B.C., left one man with serious injuries Friday.
-
Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Vancouver
A 27-year-old man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with an SUV in Vancouver on Thursday evening.