Defence argues Crown provided 'insufficient evidence' to place Panovski at murder scene

The defence at Boris Panovski’s murder trial in St. Thomas argued today that after weeks of testimony the Crown has not proven its case.

Panovski’s lawyer Margaret Barnes is asking the judge for a directed verdict.

She told the court that this is a case about identity, and said that there was “insufficient evidence that puts Mr. Panovski at Hullet Marsh (the murder scene) on September 13.”

It was on that date in 2014 that Don Frigo, a Toronto-area businessman was shot to death while on horseback at the marsh north of Clinton along with his wife Eva. She was injured during the shooting and survived. The couple had been attending a field dog competition at the time of the shooting.

The court has heard that both the victim and the accused were known to each other, Frigo as a dog owner and Panovski as a trainer.

In 2018, the 80-year-old Panovski was found guilty of first degree murder in Huron County, however, a retrial was ordered a year ago and the case was moved to St. Thomas.

Once again, Panovski has plead not guilty.

After a lengthy health break Friday morning, the defence requested an adjournment and the proceedings will resume again on Monday.