Death of restaurant owner sparks approval of cameras in Owen Sound

In an effort to, "promote safety for citizens," Owen Sound City Council has approved a proposal to install video cameras in the River District.

A report presented to council Tuesday evening recommended a three-year camera pilot project at a cost upwards of $80,000.

Rather than through taxes, the entire amount of the project will be funded from the Community Policing Reserve and Cannabis Reserve Funds.

In August 2023, restaurant owner Sharif Rahman was fatally assaulted while trying to close up his business on 2nd Ave E around 9 p.m.

As reported at the time, three patrons still in the restaurant turned on Rahman, allegedly pushing him and striking him and his nephew.

Rahman's nephew survived but he succumbed to his injuries.

The project would include he installation of up to 17 cameras in two phases. Phase one will have nine cameras installed at various intersections along 8th, 9th, and 10th Streets.

According to the city, the video system will capture video footage and store that information in accordance with the City’s Video Surveillance Program Policy.

All cameras will be located on city-owned property and will not have audio capabilities.

The City will also work with Owen Sound police (OSPS) over the next three months to create a memorandum of understanding and standard operating procedures that will allow OSPS to have direct access to the system while ensuring that the city remains compliant with the Municipal Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.