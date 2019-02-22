

A London dog is going ‘paw to paw’ in a competition among some of the world’s most interesting and talented canines.

Jellybean is a three-year-old Australian cattle dog with a great temperament and a long list of tricks.

He’s an all-round amazing dog. He’s also deaf.

Owner/trainer Melissa Millett says, “We knew that he had this potential...This is exactly what I knew he was going to be…He has no idea that he's deaf, he doesn’t care…He's just as happy as the other dogs.”

He can catch a ball, pass it, jump on a stranger’s back – and all by following Millett’s visual cues.

Now Jellybean is in the semifinals of World's Most Amazing Dog, an interactive show on Facebook watch, with a big prize of $100,000.

“Not only is he a beloved pet, he sleeps in my bed, he’s a professional stunt dog, he travels across Canada with me…He's an assistant that helps me rehabilitate fearful dogs and he is a movie star.”

Jellybean was adopted from the Deaf Dog Rescue of America when he was five months old.

Now, regardless of how he does on the show, Millett hopes he’ll leave a lasting legacy.

“There's a stigma that you can’t train a deaf dog, that deaf dogs don’t have nice temperaments…Once people see these deaf dogs we’re hoping that they’re not going to get euthanized, that they’re going to get adopted.“

After the semi-finals air on Facebook Watch, the show airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET, viewers can cast their vote.

If they win, Millett plans to donate half of her winnings back to Deaf Dogs of America so they can continue their good work.