Deadly fire being investigated by fire marshal
CTV London
Published Saturday, November 17, 2018 11:53AM EST
An Owen Sound man has died in a house fire in Georgian Bluffs.
Grey County OPP have identified a man who was found inside the residence and later pronounced dead in hospital.
He has been identified as 59-year-old Brian Wade.
The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.
Members of the Grey County OPP Crime Unit are investigating the incident, assisted by the Ontario Office of the Fire Marshal.