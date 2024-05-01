Temperatures remain above normal as we head into May
A beautiful day is on the way for the London region with t he temperature warming from 12 C to about 23 C by the afternoon.
Starting with winds from the south causing some breezy conditions, there is a slight chance for showers towards the Bruce Peninsula, said CTV News London meteorologist Julie Atchison.
"A little deck of cloud moves in with the weather system but it will be fairly brief. In London, we'll just see a mix of sun and cloud before we get back to sunshine as we head into Thursday," she added.
As we head into May, temperatures will remain well above normal for this time of year. The normal high being 17 C and the low being 5 C.
Here's a look at the rest of the forecast
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 late this morning. High 23. UV index 8 or very high.
Wednesday Night: Clear. Becoming partly cloudy overnight. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 7.
Thursday: Clearing in the morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 21. UV index 8 or very high.
Friday: Cloudy. High 22.
Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. High 21.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 20.
