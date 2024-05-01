Lawyers for world junior hockey players back in court

The sexual assault case against five former Canadian world junior hockey players was back in London court on Tuesday.

Lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via Zoom.

A ban on publication is placed during a judicial pre-trial which deals with legal procedural matters before the trial.

The five players were charged in connection with an incident involving a woman at a downtown London hotel room in the summer of 2018.

A trial in the case date is expected to be set in the coming weeks.