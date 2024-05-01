LONDON
London

    • Lawyers for world junior hockey players back in court

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)
    Share

    The sexual assault case against five former Canadian world junior hockey players was back in London court on Tuesday.

    Lawyers representing the players dealt with the matter briefly via Zoom.

    A ban on publication is placed during a judicial pre-trial which deals with legal procedural matters before the trial.

    The five players were charged in connection with an incident involving a woman at a downtown London hotel room in the summer of 2018.

    A trial in the case date is expected to be set in the coming weeks.   

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News