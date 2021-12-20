CTV News London's Top Stories of 2021

Each year we take a look at the stories that made headlines -- and what really resonated with our viewers.

For 2021 we looked at our biggest stories three different ways, the biggest newsmakers, what our viewers read and what our viewers watched online.

Newsmakers of 2021

The top 10 newsmaker stories are being unveiled each day staring Monday, Dec. 20 on air and online.

10. Pandemic Election

Canadians dealt with a snap election in September, just two years into Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's term. There was much debate about the timing, but despite strong reaction on the campaign trail, the results were underwhelming.

Most Read of 2021

Most Watched of 2021