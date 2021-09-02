OHL suspends first-round NHL draft pick Logan Mailloux 'indefinitely'

Exeter, Ont. -

The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has suspended London Knights player Logan Mailloux indefinitely, the league announced on Thursday.

According to a statement from the league, Commissioner David Branch made the decision as a result of an incident that occurred November 2020 in Sweden, while the defenceman was on loan to SK Lejon.

Branch said the incident violated the league’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of an OHL player.

Mailloux will have the opportunity to apply for reinstatement to the OHL on or after January 1, 2022.

The statement from the OHL goes on to say that, "A decision regarding reinstatement will be based in part on his [Mailloux's] conduct since his return to Canada and the appropriate treatment, counselling, mentoring and or education he receives from the date of this decision."