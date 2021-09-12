Western University investigating several alleged sexual violence incidents inside residences

London, Ont. -

Western University is looking into alleged incidents of gender-based or sexual violence in a student residence.

In a letter sent out to Medway-Sydenham Hall residents, coordinator Jacob Clarke says, "We are currently following up with information - that has come forward and will be utilizing campus and community resources such as campus safety and emergency services and London Police Services as needed. We wish to ensure that follow up occurs with anyone who has experienced harm."

A number of students have commented on various social media platforms -- alleging up to 30 female students were allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted.

Police have not commented on the matter.