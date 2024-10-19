CTV News London’s top stories from this week
In case you missed it, CTV News London has gathered all of the top local stories from this week into one video for your convenience.
Each story can also be read through the links below.
- Testimony begins in murder trial of two people accused in shooting death at London bush party
- Stratford police lay murder charge after woman shot dead in apartment
- Loved ones unveil memorial bench in London, honouring victim of femicide
- City council approves what could be one of the largest development projects in the province on former psychiatric hospital grounds
- Lambton County police investigating fatal crash that killed a 19-year-old
- OPP investigating after pumpkins were thrown off overpasses, seemingly targeting vehicles
- East London Accuride plant up for sale, could close altogether if no buyer found
- St. Thomas officials frustrated with CN over repeated fires
- South Bruce residents to vote on nuclear waste storage facility referendum starting next week
- Bill Vigars, local man who promoted Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope, dies at age 78
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
First Nations community uses Minecraft to connect kids with ancestral traditions
A First Nations community in Manitoba is turning to Minecraft, a popular sandbox game, to connect kids with ancestral traditions.
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
People are lonely. Small steps in your community can make a difference
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
Sydney Sweeney says she's been 'immersed in training' for new role unlike anything she's done before
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Jerry Seinfeld says he no longer thinks the 'extreme left' has broken comedy
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
