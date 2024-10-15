Pumpkins tossed from highway overpasses cause significant damage

Police in Middlesex County are asking for the public's help after pumpkins were tossed from an overpass and hit a truck on Highways 401 and 402.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, OPP were sent to the eastbound lanes of the 401 near Old Victoria Road after getting a call that a pumpkin struck a windshield of a transport truck.

Around 3:10 a.m., OPP were sent to Highway 402 near White Oak Road after getting two more calls about transport trucks being hit with pumpkins.

Police said no injuries were reported and the drivers of the vehicles were able to safely pull over to the shoulder of the highway.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The windshield of a transport truck is seen after police received two reports of pumpkins being thrown off overpasses on Highway 401 near Old Victoria Road and Highway 402 near White Oak road. Oct. 12, 2024. (Source: Facebook