Biggest project in 'a generation': Council approves massive Legacy Village at former psychiatric hospital lands

London City Council has approved what is believed to be one of the largest residential development project proposals in the province.

More than a decade after the London Psychiatric Hospital closed, developer Old Oak Properties has been given a green light to build a massive community on the former hospital lands in east London.

“This is a huge deal. This is the biggest project that we’ve seen in London in certainly our generation. In fact, this is one of the largest projects we’ll have seen in Canada,” said Coun. Peter Cuddy, following Tuesday’s council meeting.

The approved plan would include most of the land along the east side of Highbury Avenue between Oxford and Dundas streets. The revised plan that’s been approved increases the maximum height of apartments to 32 storeys, for a total of 8,400 mixed residential units. As many as 15,000 people could one day live in the community dubbed Legacy Village.

“We’re doing our part to try to meet the housing crisis on the approval side,” said London Mayor Josh Morgan.

The mayor said council has approved more than 27,000 units of housing since the start of the current council term, on track to reach the target of 47,000 set by the province.

Mayor Josh Morgan addresses London City Council on Oct. 15, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

He said it’s now up to developers to get shovels in the ground.

“People want to build in the city. They’re bringing forward projects for council’s approval, and council’s approving them. You know the next step in that process is actually bringing them to fruition. And there have been headwinds in the last couple of years, whether that be interest rates or other economic conditions that now seem to be correcting themselves,” said Morgan.

The project also includes a heritage designation and greenspace.

The property makes up more than 58 hectares and borders three city wards. It’s also situated along the east London Link of Bus Rapid Transit.

Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis said it’s much more than a just a housing project.

“Whether it’s sanitary servicing, whether it’s transportation servicing, whether it’s commercial and greenspace, it’s all included in the plan. So, it is a complete new neighbourhood for the east end,” said Lewis.

The land is currently being cleared and construction is expected to begin next year. Cuddy explained the new community will be developed over many years.

“This is going to go on for 15 or 20 years as they develop it, and it will be developed in stages,” he said.