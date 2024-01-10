Crikey! Kangaroo sighting near Forest, Ont. prompts warning from OPP

A bizarre sighting in Huron County might have people thinking they’re in Australia, after a small kangaroo was spotted in Lambton County on Wednesday.

According to a social media post from OPP West Region, Lambton County OPP received a report on Wednesday of a kangaroo on Douglas Line.

Video submitted to police shows the kangaroo standing on the side of thr road.

OPP caution that if spotted, members of the public should not approach the animal.

Anyone with information about the animal or its current whereabouts is asked to contact 1-888-310-1122.