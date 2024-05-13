Weekend crash leads police to stolen vehicle

A crash in London has led to the recovery of a stolen vehicle and charges for a city man.

Around 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, multiple people called 911 to report a vehicle speeding on Baseline Road west before colliding with a second vehicle at the interstation of Baseline and Wellington Road.

When officers arrived, the learned the vehicle that caused the collision was been stolen from a business in the area of Dearness Drive and Bradley Avenue.

According to police, the man driving the stolen vehicle was found and arrested at the scene. He had minor injuries not requiring medical attention.

A man and woman in the second vehicle were transported to hospital by paramedic services with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man from London has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, impaired operation of a conveyance causing bodily harm and fail to comply with demand made by a peace officer/bodily harm.