Wiarton Willie's home enclosure vandalized

Wiarton Willie’s home has been vandalized.

The Town of South Bruce Peninsula said that someone sprayed “spray foam insulation” into Wiarton Willie’s enclosure in the town.

“We're disappointed that we have to address a concerning incident involving our cherished community mascot, Wiarton Willie,” said town officials on social media.

They said the spray foam poses a risk to Willie’s health and safety, and the insulation could be harmful if it was ingested by the weather-predicting marmot.

“Ensuring Wiarton Willie's well-being is our top priority. Willie is carefully monitored by a veterinarian, and under their guidance is provided a balanced diet for optimal health. We kindly request that the public refrain from feeding Willie to maintain diet consistency and safety. Under no circumstances should foreign objects be placed in the enclosure,” continued the statement on the Town of South Bruce Peninsula Facebook page.

This February, crowds of onlookers came to Wiarton on Groundhog Day to hear Wiarton Willie’s winter forecast prediction of an early spring.

Wiarton Willie has an enclosure located near Wiarton’s library, near the shores of Georgian Bay.